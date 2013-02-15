INTERLUDES: Bilal Performs ‘Longing & Waiting’ Live

[anvplayer video=”4244732″]

HelloBeautiful INTERLUDES is an intimate live performance series that features the best vocal talent in the R&B industry.

It’s Friday, and after a long, exhausting work week, a relaxing music session led by performer Bilal should soothe the stress! Bilal, dressed in hipster-inspired threads, juggled dexterity balls as he walked through the HelloBeautiful office– eyes wide and adoring the wall art. Equipped with a fancy guitar, that required its own care for the cameras, Bilal serenaded the studio of anxious ears where “Interludes” is filmed. People who happened to be walking by, stopped for a minute to enjoy the flowing notes.

Bilal’s funky soul sound combined with his eclectic music selection feeds his loyal fan base. The Philly native returned home yesterday for a special Valentine’s Day performance and will be releasing his forthcoming ode to R&B “A Love Surreal” on February 26.

