INTERLUDES: Kem Performs ‘Be Mine For Christmas’

[anvplayer video=”4244733″]

HelloBeautiful INTERLUDES is an intimate live performance series that features the best vocal talent in the R&B industry.

As a singer/songwriter/producer, Kem is the consummate artist. He knows his voice like the back of his hand, navigating it through dynamic runs with notes to the sky and as low as the valley. In a word, Kem is…seasoned. When I watched him walk into our office in stone silence, he looked regal. His demeanor was quiet and undisturbed. I had no clue of the troubled life the “Love Calls” singer faced before his music career saved him.

Must Read: 2012 SHINE AWARDS: Which Celeb Is Using Their Star Power Most Positively?

In and out of homeless shelters, on and off of drugs, Kem’s life is a testament of what talent and dedication can do. Now, four albums and one Billboard award later, Kem has his life under control, the same way he has his ranging voice under control. With his music as a foundation, Kem has opened up his life to be a support system for those suffering the same fate he once endured. Mack & Third, Inc. is Kem’s latest lovechild–a domestic non-profit corporation that assist organizations supporting the homeless community. If that’s not paying it forward, I don’t know what is!

Even though Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year, Kem made time to stop by and serenade us with “Be Mine For Christmas,” a track with Ledisi that’s sure to make you feel warm & cozy despite the icy weather. This sweet tune is one of many jazzy holiday songs on Kem’s What Christmas Means album.

More Holiday Stories:

5 Tips For The Working Woman To Take Time Off During The Holidays

The Gift That Keeps On Giving: 3 Workouts You Can Do With Your Gift Box