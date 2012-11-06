President Barack Obama in Chicago for Election 2012

For the president, the campaign is over. Barack Obama arrived in Chicago early Tuesday around midnight.

Romney visited Florida, Virginia, Ohio and New Hampshire while President Obama started the day off in Madison, Wis., before moving on to Ohio and Iowa. Mr. Obama headed home to Chicago late Monday to prepare for Election Night.

The president and the first lady stayed in their Kenwood home. They plan to spend Election Day and Election Night in Chicago.

Republican candidate Mitt Romney will be campaigning.

The Obamas arrived at O’Hare International Airport Tuesday. Obama’s return to Chicago marks the end of what has been called a long campaign. Hours earlier, the president was in Iowa for his final rally, and he got emotional as he talked to the crowd.

“All of you who have lived the hard work of change, I want to thank you. Neighborhood by neighborhood, starting a movement that spread across the country,” he said.

On Tuesday, the president plans to follow an Election Day tradition by playing basketball with friends. His Republican opponent will be on the campaign trail, making at least two more stops, one in Cleveland and another m Pittsburgh. He will then head home to Boston.

On Monday night, Romney fired up supporters in New Hampshire.

“Did Obama care create new jobs? Did his war on coal and gas and oil create new jobs?” Romney asked the crowd. “Did the bank regulations help banks make more loans?”

President Obama’s Election Day rally will be inside McCormick Place, and unlike four years ago when it was outside in Grant Park, it will be mostly made up of campaign staffers and volunteers.

