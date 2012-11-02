CPS Wants More Time to Name Closing Schools

November 2, 2012 (CHICAGO) (WLS) — Chicago Public Schools will ask the state for more time to decide which schools the district plans to close or consolidate.

More than 100 CPS schools could close or be consolidated; no firm number has been given. The move would impact thousands of Chicago public school students.

The school district has a deadline of December 1 to release the list of names of which schools it plans to close to state officials. However, CPS is asking for an extension until March 31, 2013.

“We have more buildings and more chairs and more tables and desks for kids than we have kids and that’s just not efficient. It’s not the right way to make sure you’re investing in the schools that need an investment,” Mayor Emanuel said.

CPS also plans to create a new independent commission to lead the public discussion.

CPS CEO Barbara Byrd Bennett will speak at the Chicago Urban Club on Friday morning. She is expected to discuss the school closures.

