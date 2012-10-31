Entrepreneurship Etiquette Series: Volume II: Legitimacy Through Credibility

Entrepreneurs should always be in search of one thing: credibility. Credibility garnerssupport for a legitimate operation, and we gain our legitimacy as business owners through our credibility.

We all struggle daily in our attempts to establish credibility or remain credible. I always

say that if you can strive for the absolute truth, encourage righteous behavior and

business practices, and always stand for something positive, then you’re on your way

toward a credible lifestyle. The sad thing is that we make promises all the time that we

can’t or don’t intend to keep; we lie when we don’t have to or tell half-truths that lead

to exaggerations or selective information, far from the facts or reality. As the saying

goes, “People do business with folks they know, love, and trust.” So, when you are

constantly lying, making promises you can’t keep, and camouflaging reality in rhetoric,

you take away that trust, hurt the people who love you, and blemish your most delicate

asset, your credibility. Once your credibility is gone, it is very hard to get it back, and

your record has been tarnished. This makes it hard for you as a business owner to have

or maintain a legitimate brand.

To create a credible track record, an entrepreneur must master the art of straight

talking, or less talking the talk and more walking the walk. People, customers, colleagues, and associates appreciate straightforward communication that is completely

open, honest, transparent, and 100% accurate. Businesses live or die by the truth. In

most cases, the truth has set businesses free from potential lawsuits, damage, poor

reputation, and lack of credibility. As entrepreneurs, we have to resist all temptation to

exaggerate, stretch the truth, or embellish the facts. We should also only make promises

we intend to keep and admit to our mistakes and imperfections.

At the end of the day, a entrepreneur or business owner who reaps credibility, admits to

faults or mistakes, keeps his or her promises, and always delivers a good check that

doesn’t bounce is a person I want to do business with, make a deal by, or purchase

products, commodities, goods, or services from. Make your business legitimate by being

a credible one first.

