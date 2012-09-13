Illinois health officials: Time to get flu shots

Health
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois health officials say it’s time for people to start getting their annual flu shots.

The Public Health Department says virtually everyone should get a vaccination every year to guard against new strains of the flu. The exceptions are babies under 6 months old and people who are allergic to the vaccine.

Health Director LaMar Hasbrouck says vaccinations protect the people getting them and also vulnerable people who might suffer from a flu outbreak, such as the elderly or pregnant women.

Annual flu deaths range from 3,000 up to 49,000.

Hasbrouck also said Wednesday that it’s a myth that people can get the flu from a vaccination.

