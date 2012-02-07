1968 Olympian to recount iconic moment at CAU

ATLANTA (AP) — One of two black athletes who called attention to the plight of African Americans at the 1968 Olympics will recount the iconic moment at Clark Atlanta University.

John Carlos will discuss and sign copies of his book, “The Sports Moment that Changed the World” at a free, public event Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The university is examining the theme of “Black Power” during Black History Month.

On Oct. 16, 1968, Carlos and teammate Tommie Smith came in third and first place in the 200-meter race, with Smith setting a world-record time of 19.83 seconds. Smith and Carlos received their medals shoeless, but wore black socks to represent poverty.

When “The Star-Spangled Banner” played, the two men raised black-gloved fists and bowed their heads. The image became front-page news.

