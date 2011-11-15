Rapper Bee.Kay taking college scene by storm

In many people’s lives, there is that one person that motivates them to always strive to do great things, and for Bee.Kay that one person is his sister.

As a child, Brandon “Bee.Kay” Saunders who grew up in the Roseland community, loved to watch his sister rap for their local church.

“I used to want to do what she was doing. She used to write raps for me from ages 3 to 6, and over time I started writing my own stuff. My sister has a lot to do with me doing this on my own,” he told the Defender.

Bee.Kay released his debut mixtape “Under the Influence Vol. 1,” which includes spoken word, in October 2010. It has been widely distributed on his campus at the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign and other Illinois colleges and universities.

He described music as a gateway into his feelings. If something is bothering him he’ll use music to express his thoughts, he said.

“A lot of my music is an adaption of my life up to that point,” Bee.Kay said, adding, “I want to go the limit. I want to make a full career out of it. I see myself going as far as I can take myself. Potentially, being that next big artist.”

