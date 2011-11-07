Young artist gives back; teaches kids

Once a student at a South Side art gallery-studio years ago, a local artist spend several afternoons each week at the same place giving back to current students.

Opening for big names like Lupe Fiasco and Rick Ross isn’t all that 21-year-old In-Zo does. The performer-producer also gives piano, singing, rapping and writing lessons at the Little Black Pearl for 13 to 18 year olds. They also receive producing tips.

But, it’s not all just about entertainment.

“I teach the kids pretty much everything that I go through. I’m very much of a mentor; just trying to teach them what mistakes not to make in their personal life or in the industry,” In-Zo told the Defender, referring to life lessons he likes to infuse in his sessions with the youth.

While he’s helping mold new artists, he’s recognized he’s still perfecting his art at the same time.

“I practice for weeks, even if it’s a small show or big show. I take a lot of time just making sure every little thing is perfect,” he said.

The skills that some artists struggle with have never been a problem for this multi-talented artist.

“When I lay out my music, or when I lay out my songs. I close my eyes and think about things and I can see how the video might be. Just from making the beats, laying down the foundation, I can see it in my head before I even start laying down the vocals. Even as I’m composing, I still see it,” he said.

In-Zo began producing when he couldn’t find anyone else.

“Producing came in hand in what I was doing because I needed some music behind the [lyrics],” he said, “I was like, well there isn’t anyone around here who can produce so let me get in touch with that side.”

As he awaits the opportunity to join a music label, In-Zo stresses you won’t have the opportunity to hear him fade away. His current single “Gucci Louis” can be heard on the radio, and he’s working with other artists.

“I’ve recently been working with an artist named Phor and he’s good friends with Jeremiah and they liked the record I produced. I’m just trying to work with him and Jeremiah on the record,” he said.

While he’s honing his music craft, he also aspires to write comics and eventually see them on the big screen.

“When I was a little child, all the way up until high school and in high school I had comic books that I created from. I really want to focus on making that transition from comic books to movies,” said In-Zo.

“I gave myself a time limit or an expiration date as far as when I’ll be finished with the music industry. I’ll probably say between my late 20s and my early 30s because I’m an artist at the end of the day and I really want to focus on just the entertainment in general-from music to movies,” he added.

