Teesee’s Town

Proceeds realized from the ninth annual “Day at the Races” sponsored by The Women’s Support Group of the Chicago Rat will be used to swell the coffers of the Charles E. Curry Foundation which raises funds for scholarships for deserving c

Proceeds realized from the ninth annual “Day at the Races” sponsored by The Women’s Support Group of the Chicago Rat will be used to swell the coffers of the Charles E. Curry Foundation which raises funds for scholarships for deserving college students. The 2010 event, co-chaired by Jonquil Byers and Irma Denton, is scheduled for Oct. 16, beginning at noon, at Hawthorn Race Course & Turf Club, 3501 S. Laramie, in west suburban Cicero. Also busy planning for the scholarship benefit are Maria Bohacsik, Wilma (“Dee”) Brown, Beverly Curry, Cynthia Daniels, Danielle Daniels, Dr. Sandy Davis, Angela Harris, Mary Harris, Maryella Hart, Geralyn Hopson, Denise Stroud Murphy, Cynthia Neely, Sharon Ross, Bernice Singleton, Dr. Rose Thomas, Cynthia Williams, Sylester Williams, Tori Wilson and Amber Wright. Willie “Bill” Ritchie is serving as event chair; Al Palmer Jr. is the group’s advisor. Each ticket at $50 includes the world-famous Hawthorne brunch buffet. To hold your space, quickly call (773) 235-1020. Fashion Focus %uFFFD– Mary Knight, proprietor of Mystique Boutique, the chic and fashionable women’s clothing andá designers’ shop located on Dixie Highway in south suburban Homewood, will celebrate her 27th year in business on Nov. 6, with “Mysterious Passion of Fashion,” a luncheon and fashion extravaganza at Harambee House, 119th and Loomis. Knight’s previous store locations were in Hyde Park and the South Loop. For $50 admission tickets, hurry and contact her at (708) 922-9560 or send an e-mail to mystiqueboutique@sbcglobal.net. Delta Doings %uFFFD– Valarie Sims-Rucker, president of the Joliet Area/South Suburban Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and Roslyn Matthews, chair of its Echoes of Excellence Honoring Outstanding Women committee, are nearing the completion of plans for the 2010 Honors Luncheon on Oct. 30 at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Conference Center in suburban Matteson. The seven honorees and the professions they represent are Shahari Moore, arts and entertainment; Lynn Richardson, author, broadcaster, motiatonal speaker and business; Toyia M. Peters, philanthropist/social worker; Dr. Helen L. Burleson, director of publlc administration/community education; Dr. Cheryl E. Woodson, medicine and health sciences; Rev. Dr. Alice Barrymore, pastor, Emmanus Community Church and Midwest regional chaplain of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc; ministry and religious studies; and this columnist, Theresa Teesee Fambro Hooks, journalism and media relations. Holiday Happenin’ %uFFFD– Tickets are on sale for Black Nativity, the retelling of Langston Hughes’ original classic Nativity story with an entire African American cast. Produced by Congo Square Theatre Co., the joyous Christmas spectacular runs Dec. 3 – Dec. 31 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Traditional Christmas carols are sung in gospel style, with a few songs created specifically for the show, which was first performed on Broadway in December of 1961, and was one of the first plays written by an African American to do so. The 160 singers are arranged by age group and vocal range with an assortment of soloists, along with the narrator, and Mary and Joseph, who are both mute. The show begins with the theater completely dark. Barefoot singers clad only in white robes and carrying candles walk in, singing the classic hymn “Go Tell It On The Mountain.” The birth of Jesus is one of the most dramatic aspects of the show. The stage, previously lit with orange and blue lights, is bathed in a deep red hue. Mary’s contractions are echoed through the use of African drums and percussions. The Three Wise Men are typically played by prominent members of the Black community in the area, have no singing parts. The show closes with the chorus singing a reprise of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” as they walk out in darkness. A final soliloquy by a young child ends the performance. The original name for this play was “Wasn’t It A Mighty Day?” Choreographer Alvin Ailey was a part of the original Off-Broadway cast, but he and dancer Carmen de Lavallade departed from the show prior to opening in a dispute over changing the title to “Black Nativity.” General admission tickets are $40; Target’s “2 for 1” matinee seats are available by calling (312) 443-3899. For group discounts, call (773) 296-1108. McKinley Johnson’s adaptation of “Black Nativity,” personifies the message of family, unity and love through dance and gospel music. Directed by Aaron Todd Douglas; choreography is by Kevin Iega Jeff, and music composed by Jaret Landon. Newsy Names %uFFFD– Happy b’day to “Daughter” Corinne Gloria Jenkins, Michael Alan Stein, Catherine Boganey, Dolores Robinson Caldwell, Ann Dixon, Keith Caldwell, Marcus Moore, Chef Eric Paul, Robin Boyd Clark, Victoria Jarrett, Herb Kent, Maureen Forte, Marzette Griffith, Hattye J. Chapman, Darlene Campbell, J. Minor Allen, Arlene Avery Burke, Willie B. Cochran, Dionn Carey, Keith Magee, Lynn Richardson, Denise Hall, Glenn Cosby, David Taylor, Denise Corder Hall, Ferman Mentrell Beckless, LaToya M. Dixon and Nykeya Woods … So sorry to hear of the passing of Clyde French, former Windy City-iteá who moved to Las Vegas several years ago and was an intergral part of the Chicago Connection and the Rat Pack; of Beulah Bell (Mrs. William), former publicá school teacher who lost a valiant battle to cancer; and of Rev. James Demus, beloved pastor of Park Manor Christian Church, who also succumbed to cancer. Fair Care %uFFFD%uFFFD– If past years are any indication of this year’s anticipated success, more than 200 colleges and universities are expected to interact with nearly 5,000 students and their parents when 100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc. (a.k.a. 100 BMC) sponsors its eighth Annual College Scholarship Fair presented by State Farm Insurance Co., on Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the University of Illinois’ Forum. Since its inception in ‘94, 100 BMC has worked to enhance the lives of young folk and their families who live in historically underserved communities. The organization’s primary mission is to help improve the quality of life and enhance educational opportunities for young people throughout the Chicago area. This is done by mentoring and tutoring at-risk youth. Since 2003, 100 BMC has hosted the annual Scholarship Fair which has become Chicago’s premiere event of this type. Sophomore, junior and senior year students are encouraged to attend and participate in the college fair. There is no cost to attend; It is open to all! The vision of 100 Black Men of Chicago, headed by Reginald T. McLin, president, is to improve the quality of life and enhance educational opportunities for African American males throughout the Greater Chicago area. The premier volunteer youth service organization was formed in November of 1994 and incorporated in December of 1995 by a group of men who shared a common goal of providing youth with educational and mentoring opportunities. Copyright 2010 Chicago Defender

Also On The Chicago Defender: