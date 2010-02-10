Founder Of Black Card Revoked Share The Keys To Success With A First-Time Entrepreneur

[anvplayer video=”4242131″]

In today’s turbulent economic climate having a business mentor is essential, especially when career development opportunities are not always readily available. However, organically fostering that relationship is not an easy task. In hopes to bridge the gap, Team Beautiful held a contest to give one budding entrepreneur an opportunity to consult with a business mogul. While there were a number of dope contestants, there was something about Diana Luna, creator of Bettered Soul Beads that stood out.

Diana is the founder of Bettered Soul Beads, where she handcrafts crystal gemstone beaded bracelets. If you’re not familiar, crystals are touted to have different healing properties and knowing how to harness their powers may transform your life and help you achieve harmony as well as balance. We opted to connect Diana with go-getter Latesha Williams, co-founder of Cards for All People, where she makes fun, nostalgia-filled card games that test knowledge of cultural milestones and moments. In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Latesha has owned the digital and social media marketing realm making her many card games, including Black Card Revoked, a cultural phenomenon.

Latesha happily took on the task, and shared some major keys to success with Diana. Press play to watch the two tri-state natives share their stories.

Check out more advise from Latesha, DJ Olivia Dope, and Kish Burries below.

