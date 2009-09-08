Political heavyweights set their sights on Lt. gov. office

It is a job that one officeholder actually quit because he was “bored.” Still, at least three politicians are looking to become Illinois’ first Black lieutenant governor.

Currently Illinois does not have a lieutenant governor. The office was vacated in January when Pat Quinn was sworn in as the state’s 41st governor to replace impeached Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

So far two Black candidates have declared their candidacy and a third may be on the verge. State Rep. Arthur Turner, D-9th Dist., and state Sen. Rickey Hendon, D-5th, two West Side political heavyweights, said they want to become the state’s first Black lieutenant governor and Ald. Sandi Jackson (7th) is reportedly deciding whether to join the race and is circulating petitions.

Jackson, wife of U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-2nd, was unavailable for comment, and her communications director said she had not yet made a decision about seeking the post.

And Hendon said if U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, D-7th, decides not to seek re-election, he will instead run for his congressional seat.

“Make no mistake about it, I will not run against Danny Davis if he seeks re-election and not the Cook County Board President seat,” Hendon told the Defender. “If he stays in office I will definitely run for lieutenant governor, and I will be the first Black lieutenant governor of Illinois.”

In photo: State Representative Arthur Turner

