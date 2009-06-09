CPS honors its 31 Gates Millenium Scholars

This year, 31 Chicago Public Schools graduating seniors received the ultimate gift: an all-expenses paid education. The students are recipients of the Gates Millennium Scholarship, funded by Microsoft’s Bill and Melinda Gates. The scholarship offers

This year, 31 Chicago Public Schools graduating seniors received the ultimate gift: an all-expenses paid education. The students are recipients of the Gates Millennium Scholarship, funded by Microsoft’s Bill and Melinda Gates. The scholarship offers a unique opportunity for minority students to attend college without the worry of how their tuition will be paid. These scholars will have their undergraduate and graduate education expenses provided for them.

The scholarship recipients were recognized and honored at a luncheon on Friday, at the Marmon Grand Ballroom, located at 2230 S. Michigan Ave.

The students hail from 26 schools all around the city, including Jones College Prep and Chicago Vocational Career Academy. This year’s scholarship group set a record for CPS, which had 27 scholarship recipients last year. Jones and Whitney Young had the most scholars with three each, while Northside College Prep and Walter Payton College Prep each had two.

______

To read the rest of this article, subscribe to our digital or paper edition. For previous editions, contact us for details.

Copyright 2009 Chicago Defender. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Also On The Chicago Defender: