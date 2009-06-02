Former Miss Black Teen now an HBCU grad with honors

Diamond Goodman first made headlines when she won a teen pageant a few years ago.

In May, she achieved another milestone when she graduated from Fisk University with honors.

Now the former Miss Black Teen Illinois plans to excel even higher by pursuing a master’s degree in criminology. Last month she walked across the stage and received her bachelor’s degree in psychology with an emphasis on criminology from the Nashville, Tenn. historically Black university.

After winning the teen pageant in 2003, Secretary of State Jesse White presented her with her own license plate that read “Goodman.”

Goodman said she is going to travel abroad for a semester before she begins graduate school in 2010 at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.

“After completing graduate school, I would like to do a research study comparing American criminals to international criminals,” she told the Defender. “I think criminals are interesting.”

