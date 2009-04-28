CPS increases number of year-round schools

The Chicago Board of Education recently approved 67 additional elementary schools to become year-round schools beginning this fall, and Chicago Public Schools officials said this will create more learning opportunities for students.

“Because it maximizes a student’s opportunity to learn, we have agreed with many of our principals, parents and community leaders to spread their school attendance more evenly throughout the year,” said Ron Huberman, chief executive officer for CPS. “This means that instead of one long summer break, students get several shorter breaks throughout the year.”

He noted the benefits to being a year-round school:

*Minimizes “learning loss” for kids who otherwise would be out of school an entire summer

*Allows teachers better time management to design more meaningful lesson plans in shorter bursts, which can contribute to enhanced instructional programming and improved student achievement

*Minimizes teacher burnout by providing for regular and better-spaced time off

*Provides children with a safe environment

*Regular scheduled time off allows for better student and staff attendance

CPS has 483 elementary schools and 116 high schools filled with 407,955 students. Additionally, 40 charter elementary and 27 high schools are under its control.

There are currently 65 elementary and one high school that go year round. Robert Lindblom Math & Science Academy, 6130 S. Wolcott Ave., is the only CPS high school that is year-round.

There will be 132 elementary schools that are year-round this time next year.

Frank Shuftan, a spokesman for CPS, said that year-round or not, all schools receive 170 instructional days and the only difference with year-round schools is breaks throughout the year.

