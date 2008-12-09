Jonathan Nelson brings his ‘Victory’ to Chicagoland

Jonathan Nelson, Integrity gospel recording artist, was in town for VaShawn Mitchell’s birthday celebration. While in Chicago, Nelson went on a mini church tour throughout the Windy City. His latest song entitled My Name is Victory was nominated for

Jonathan Nelson, Integrity gospel recording artist, was in town for VaShawn Mitchell’s birthday celebration. While in Chicago, Nelson went on a mini-church tour throughout the Windy City. His latest song entitled "My Name is Victory" was nominated for five Stellar Awards.

The talented artist has been performing with the same group, Purpose, since he began singing professionally. The group is mostly located in the Baltimore area where Nelson serves as minister of music for Empowerment Temple.

The popular televangelist, the Rev. Jamal Bryant is the pastor. Nelson is used to the strenuous schedule where he tackles three services every Sunday. “My wife is the first lady of the group and takes care of all the business and stuff behind the scene.”

The prolific songwriter has written several songs for other artists, most notably Donald Lawrence. “I wrote most songs on the CD including the hit…‘My Name is Victory.’ I produced and wrote ‘Healed’ for Donald Lawrence,” Nelson said. The song was on the indie project for his group, and “Donald Lawrence heard it and said ‘hey dude…I have got to record this song’…And I said ‘hey you are Donald Lawrence.’ So I praise God and I made a lot of money from it, too…I’m walking in the overflow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zomba Gospel recording artist, Deitrick Haddon was in Chicago filming a video for his upcoming single "I Need Your Help" to be released in January. Haddon has been enjoying mega success as his songs "Love Him Like I Do" and "I’m Alive" are burning up the radio waves. According to Eric Rideout of Deja 1 Productions, “Haddon wanted a real church scene for this (so he) decided to come to Chicago instead of Atlanta.”

Bishop and Mrs. Horace E. Smith are sending invites to their annual Christmas concert, O Come Let Us Adore Him, Saturday at the Apostolic Faith Church. Musical guests include Dr. Willetta Greene Johnson and Journey Song. EMI gospel artist and pastor of Victory Cathedral Worship Center, Smokie Norful will be a special guest. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped gift marked with age and gender for a child in need. For more information, call (773) 373-8500 x 233.

Arthur Sutton and Gift of Praise is preparing for their 2008 anniversary. Sutton also plays for the Acme M.B. Church, winner of this year’s national Best Choir in America, presented by Verizon Communications. Sutton’s wife, Janet, directed the choir and is a lead vocalist with Gift of Praise. Ray Bady and VaShawn Mitchell are among the musical guests, as well as this year’s How Sweet the Sound choir. Voices of Acme will be rendering praises at Pleasant Gift M.B. Church, 7545 S. Vincennes. For more information, call (773) 239- 0841.

Desmond Pringle, Annette “Queenie” Lenox, Kim McFarland and Angela Martin along with the St. James A.M.E. church gathered for a recording this past Sunday. The gospel celebs performed a Christmas cantata written by Lana Manson and directed by renowned gospel and jazz guitarist, Michael Manson. This free event begins at 6pm at the St. James AME Church. Call 773-785-7733.

Congrats to Candy and Stephen LaFlora on their debut concert. The CD is entitled, He Reigns. LaFlora also sings with renowned televangelist, Joyce Myers.

Kudos to Chicago’s Evangelist Lemmie Battles who is making rounds on the gospel stages of the world. Recently, Battles was nominated for Best Gospel Artist at the Chicago Music Awards.

Congratulations to Leon and Joyce Bailey, original members of Rev. Milton Brunson’s Thompson Community Singers, for celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary (Nov. 22).

Thanks for all of the birthday blessings. I am sending out belated bday blessings to Rev. Shirley Coleman, Dr. Charles G. Hayes, Bishop Horace Smith and Rev. Leonard Barr. “Remember you are blessed by the Best!”

Effie Rolfe is a radio personality and the religion entertainment columnist for the Chicago Defender. Email her at effie@theinspirationalcafe.com.

Copyright 2008 Chicago Defender. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Also On The Chicago Defender: