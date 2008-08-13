Activists want tougher stance on abuse

Advocates for victims of sexual abuse are demanding that Cardinal Francis George take a tougher stance against abusive priests and make assurances that church secrecy would end.

Advocates for victims of sexual abuse are demanding that Cardinal Francis George take a tougher stance against abusive priests and make assurances that church secrecy would end. David Clohessy of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said Wednesday that although the cardinal apologized for past sexual abuse by priests, he did not assure parishioners such errors would no longer be tolerated. Clohessy said he and other victims also want the archdiocese’s Web site to post the photos, addresses and work histories of abusive priests, similar to the Philadelphia archdiocese. Currently, the Chicago archdiocese lists the priests’ names, ordination dates and status. An archdiocese spokeswoman said people seeking additional information on the priests can write to the chancellor’s office. The demands made by the advocates come in the wake of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago agreeing on Tuesday to a $12.7 million settlement involving 16 victims and 11 priests. AP ______ Copyright 2008 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

